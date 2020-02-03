Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Opinion Poll Results: AAP to Win 54-60 Seats, BJP May Bag 10-14 Seats, Predicts Times Now-IPSOS Survey

Arvind Kejriwal at press conference (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 3: Times Now and IPSOS opinion poll ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 gave a thumping majority to the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) in the national capital. The opinion poll predicts anything between 54-60 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP. BJP is placed second with 10-14 seats and Congress is a distant third. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

This is the second opinion poll to predict a majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAM). The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set sweep back to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 6, announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day.