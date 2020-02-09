Delhi Elections 2020: 'What's Conspiring?' Asks AAP as EC Is Yet to Declare Final Voter Turnout; Arvind Kejriwal Calls It 'Shocking'

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, February 9: With the Election Commission yet to declare the final voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls 2020, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged a ploy. Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was absolutely "shocked" by the unprecedented delay in the announcement of overall turnout of voters. The AAP raised suspicion of whether a conspiracy is being hatched by the Centre-ruling rival - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"As per the procedure the EC should address a press conference shortly after the polls conclude and announce the final voter turnout. But for the first time in the last 70 years, the polling body has not revealed the final turnout figures. Why are not they not revealing it? Is there a conspiracy? What is the agenda behind not announcing the voter turnout percentage?" asked senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Alleges Unauthorised Movement of EVMs, Asks Party Workers to Keep Vigil on Strong Rooms.

The polling body, at 10:17 pm on Saturday, said it had by then calculated a turnout of 61.43 percent -- and was expecting the final numbers to remain moreover the same. The numbers mark a significant dip as compared to the polling in 2015, when 67.12 percent of the registered voters had exercised their right to franchise.

Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to question the Election Commission for not announcing the polling percentage, even 17 hours after the voting concluded. Absolutely shocking. "What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?" the Delhi CM questioned.

Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

The concern over final voter turnout was expressed by the AAP a day after it alleged "non-authorised movement" of the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Sanjay Singh, speaking to reporters last night, said the party volunteers and workers have found prima facie violation of protocol in the movement of voting machines.

चुनाव आयोग इस घटना का संज्ञान ले ये किस जगह EVM उतारी जा रही है आस पास तो कोई सेंटर है नही। pic.twitter.com/zQz7Ibaoe7 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020

The allegation by the AAP came shortly after the exit polls, released after the conclusion of polls, predicted a landslide win for the incumbent ruling party. All post-election surveys have predicted a victory for the Kejriwal-led party, with the India Today-My Axis survey forecasting a maximum of 68 out of the 70 seats. The aggregate of all major surveys predicted 56 seats for the AAP, 13 for the BJP and upto 1 for the Congress.