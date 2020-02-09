Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Alleges Unauthorised Movement of EVMs, Asks Party Workers to Keep Vigil on Strong Rooms

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (Photo: IANS)

Delhi, February 9: Soon after the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 concluded on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed they have received information about the unauthorised movement of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the national capital. After the meeting with AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Singh claimed that they have received information about poll officials trying to take away EVMs at "several places" in an unauthorised manner. Delhi Polls: Voter Turnout Dips to 61.4%, Exit Polls Suggest Massive Pro-AAP Wave.

"EVMs that should be taken directly to the strong room after getting sealed, are still with some officers. It is an incident of Babarpur. A similar incident is being reported from Vishwas Nagar," the Rajya Sabha MP told media. Singh also shared a video on his official twitter handle, where he claimed that polling machines are being lowered at an unknown location. Delhi Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Rejects Exit Polls, Says 'BJP Will Win 48 Seats...Don't Blame EVMs Then'.

Sanjay Singh's Tweet:

चुनाव आयोग इस घटना का संज्ञान ले ये किस जगह EVM उतारी जा रही है आस पास तो कोई सेंटर है नही। pic.twitter.com/zQz7Ibaoe7 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said it is a big incident and they would inform it to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Singh also suggested that the party would deploy volunteers outside the strongrooms to ensure that EVMs are not tampered.

Exit polls have predicted a massive victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The ABP-CVoter poll forecast 49-63 seats for the AAP and 5-19 for the BJP, while the India Today-Axis put Delhi's ruling party's tally between 59-63 and saffron party's between two to eleven. In last assembly polls, the AAP bagged 67 seats in the 70-member assembly.