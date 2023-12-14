On December 14, the Rajya Sabha took disciplinary action against suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien, passing a motion to refer his conduct to the Committee of Privileges for examination and investigation. The motion mandates the committee to submit a report within three months. Following the decision, O'Brien, who was suspended from the Rajya Sabha, staged a silent protest at the Parliament premises in Delhi. Derek O’Brien Suspended: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams TMC Leader for Being Present in Rajya Sabha After Suspension, Says 'His Conduct Has Handicapped the House'.

Rajya Sabha Passes Motion Against TMC MP Derek O'Brien

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha passes a motion against suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien referring his conduct to the Committee of Privileges for examination and investigation and submit the report within three months. pic.twitter.com/7b0grY8eMi — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

TMC MP Derek O'Brien's Silent Protest at Parliament Premises

#WATCH | Delhi | TMC MP Derek O'Brien observes a silent protest at the Parliament premises. He was suspended from Rajya Sabha today and later the House passed a motion against him referring his conduct to the Committee of Privileges for examination and investigation and submit… pic.twitter.com/iHq53B01d3 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

