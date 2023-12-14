New Delhi, December 14: Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Thursday held a silent protest in the Parliament complex, after he was suspended from the Upper House for disrupting the proceedings. A resolution on breach of privilege was also moved against him for staying in the House after suspension, and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha. Derek O’Brien Suspended from Rajya Sabha: TMC MP Holds Silent Protest at Parliament Premises After Upper House Passes Motion Against Him for Examination Investigation by Privileges Committee (Watch Videos)

O'Brien walked out of the Parliament building with a placard hanging around his neck which read "Silent Protest". He refused to speak on the issue. The Upper House saw multiple adjournments on Thursday as opposition MPs pressed for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Derek O’Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha: Trinamool Congress Condemns Suspension of TMC MP, Calls for Amit Shah’s Resignation for Parliament Security Breach

Derek O'Brien Sits on Silent Protest in Parliament Complex

#WATCH | Delhi | TMC MP Derek O'Brien observes a silent protest at the Parliament premises. He was suspended from Rajya Sabha today and later the House passed a motion against him referring his conduct to the Committee of Privileges for examination and investigation and submit… pic.twitter.com/iHq53B01d3 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

A motion suspending O'Brien from the House for the remainder of the winter session was moved in the Upper House on Thursday morning. Later, around 4 pm, Leader of House Piyush Goyal moved a resolution under Rule 192 to refer the issue to the committee of privileges of the Rajya Sabha. It was immediately taken up by the chairman and passed by a voice vote.