New Delhi, December 18: In the first eight hours of its online crowdfunding campaign titled 'donate for desh', the Congress collected Rs 1.06 crore from over 47,500 donors. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken thanked the donors for donating to the party's online crowdfunding campaign. Donate for Desh Campaign: Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Become Part of Crowdfunding Campaign

In a post on X, Maken said, "We thank the 47,587 donors who in the first eight hours of the campaign donated more than Rs 1.06 crore for Congress to play the role of a strong opposition." Donate For Desh Campaign: In War of Donation Websites, Congress Loses donatefordesh.com and donatefordesh.org Domain Names

"We hope that crores of people of the country will take part in this campaign. Please visit donateinc.in and participate in the campaign to make a better India," he added. The online crowdfunding campaign was launched by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge earlier on Monday, who himself donated Rs 1.38 lakh for the party.

