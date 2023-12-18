Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, December 18, launched the "Donate for Desh" crowdfunding campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress leader not only encouraged common people to contribute but also led by example by donating Rs 1 Lakh 38 thousand for the party. However, the "Donate for Desh" has already become a topic of discussion among people. Netizens claimed that the Congress party's IT cell opted for the cheapest top-level domain (TLD) ie donateinc.in. A few also said that the grand old party reportedly lost donatefordesh.com and donatefordesh.org domain names as they failed to book the important domains. A user on X said that donatefordesh.com redirects to OpIndia support while http://donatefordesh.org redirects to the BJP donation page. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Launches ‘Donate for Desh’ Crowdfunding Campaign Ahead of General Polls (Watch Videos).

Congress Launches 'Donate for Desh' Campaign

donatefordesh.org Redirects to the BJP Donation Page

Congress is using https://t.co/SzUYspdjiD. Someone in their IT cell went for the cheapest TLD. https://t.co/q5YNoY9Fv1 redirects to OpIndia support and https://t.co/3NciEXW5bE redirects to the BJP donation page. @Arati1411 https://t.co/fW9mGxCUqH — Siddhant Singh (@siddysin) December 18, 2023

Congress Fails to Book Important Domain

Congress launches #DonateForDesh campaign but fails to book important domain. BJP bought it & redirected it on their website Check out 👉 https://t.co/EzdIREg5YC pic.twitter.com/uiWRqOhU4q — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)