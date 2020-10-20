Patna, October 20: Polling to elect an MLA from Harnaut Vidhan Sabha seat will be held in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. A triangular electoral fight between the Janata Dal (United), Congress and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is expected in Harnaut assembly constituency. According to the Election Commission's schedule for Bihar polls, voting in Harnaut will take place on November 3. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

JD(U) MLA Hari Narayan Singh currently represents Harnaut. He defeated LJP candidate Arun Kumar in 2015. While Singh has been renominated, the LJP has fielded Mamata Devi. Kundan Kumar is Congress's nominee from Harnaut. Here it may be noted that the JD(U) has an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress has joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties for sharing seats. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

The LJP is contesting alone. For Harnaut assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. The Bihar assembly elections 2020 will take place in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. The JDU-BJP combine has emerged as a winner in multiple opinion polls.

