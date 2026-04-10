Chennai, April 10: In a major development within the Congress party, Alka Lamba, President of the All India Mahila Congress, has ordered the removal of Hazeena Syed from her post as President of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Mahila Congress, citing alleged anti-party activities. The decision comes nearly two years after Hazeena’s appointment and has triggered significant political discussion in the state.

Hazeena Syed was appointed to the position on April 21, 2024, succeeding Sudha Ramakrishnan, who stepped down to contest the general elections from the Mayiladuthurai constituency as a Congress candidate. At the time, Hazeena was regarded as a strong organisational leader, having previously served as National Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress. Over the years, she established herself as a prominent face of the Congress, frequently representing the party in television debates and public forums. Her articulate presentation of party positions and active engagement in political discussions earned her recognition among both party cadres and the general public. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Names 27 Candidates; Fields Key Leaders in Prominent Constituencies, Check Full List Here.

Hazeena’s political journey spans more than a decade, with over 12 years of service in the All India Mahila Congress. During this period, she held several key roles, including All India Secretary, Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson, and election in-charge for multiple states. She began her political career early, rising through the ranks of the Students Congress and Youth Congress, where she held important responsibilities.

Coming from a traditional Congress family, Hazeena Syed’s association with the party has deep roots. Her father was a freedom fighter, and her long-standing involvement in the Congress has been shaped by both legacy and personal commitment. Despite her extensive contributions, the party leadership has taken a firm stance, stating that her removal was necessary to maintain organisational discipline. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Targets DMK, BJP Alliances at Tirunelveli Rally; Calls Polls a ‘Historic Fight for Change’.

The official order also indicates that further action may be considered in accordance with party rules if required. The sudden decision has created a buzz within the Congress party and Tamil Nadu’s political circles, with many awaiting further details on the developments that led to her removal.

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