Chennai, April 16: A case has been registered against Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for allegedly violating election norms by conducting an unauthorised roadshow in Chennai’s T Nagar area, police said on Thursday. According to officials, the action was initiated following a complaint lodged by an Election Flying Squad officer, who alleged that Vijay held a roadshow despite being granted permission for a different type of campaign event. The deviation from the approved format is said to constitute a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is in force ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

Police stated that three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident. The cases were filed at the West Mambalam, Nungambakkam, and Vepery police stations against Vijay, along with several TVK candidates and district-level party functionaries who had originally obtained permission for the campaign events. Pawan Khera Case: Supreme Court To Hear Assam Government’s Plea Today Against Transit Bail Granted to Congress Leader by Telangana High Court.

Authorities indicated that the permissions granted were for specific, regulated activities, and any alteration -- such as converting them into a large-scale roadshow -- required prior approval from the election authorities. The alleged failure to adhere to these conditions prompted swift action from the flying squad, which has been tasked with ensuring strict enforcement of poll guidelines during the campaign period. The development comes at a crucial time, with political campaigning intensifying across Tamil Nadu in the run-up to polling.

The enforcement of the MCC has been stringent, with officials closely monitoring campaign activities to prevent violations such as unauthorised gatherings, misuse of public spaces, and deviations from permitted campaign formats. While there has been no immediate response from Vijay or the TVK regarding the cases, party sources indicated that they are reviewing the matter. It remains to be seen whether the party will challenge the charges or provide clarification on the nature of the event in question. Delhi Police Files FIR Over Alleged FSSAI Document Tampering, Seeks X Account Details in Defamation Probe.

Election authorities have reiterated that all candidates and political parties must strictly comply with the rules governing campaign conduct, warning that violations will attract legal action. The cases against Vijay underscore the heightened vigilance of enforcement agencies as the state heads into a closely watched electoral contest.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).