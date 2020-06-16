Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 01:53 PM IST
A+
A-
India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley
Indian & Chinese Troops | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ladakh, June 16: Three soldiers of the Indian Army have been martyred after a face-off that took place between India and China on Monday night. The soldiers who lost their lives include a commanding officer and two soldiers. The Indian Army confirmed the news and said that they have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh during de-escalation process. As per reports quoting the Indian Army statement, casualties were reported on both sides. "Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides", a tweet by ANI read. India-China Border Standoff: Chinese Army Build-Up From Ladakh to Arunachal, Indian Army Increases Troop Deployment All Along LAC.

The Indian Army issued a statement saying that the loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer & 2 soldiers. "During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer & 2 soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation", the Indian Army said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. During the meeting, recent developments in Eastern Ladakh were discussed.

Here's the tweet:

The Army informed that senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation. On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks took place in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries-India and China. The talks happenned near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.

On June 3, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the entire situation along the borders with China is under control and the process of disengagement has started. "We're having a series of talks which started with the Corps Commander level on June 6 and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks," Naravane said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
India China Border Row India China Border Tension India China Standoff India-China Tensions Indian Army Indian Army Officer Indian Army Officers Ladakh
You might also like
Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter
News

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter
Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: 'Talks With China at Diplomatic & Military Level Underway, Won't Keep Anyone in Dark', Says Rajnath Singh During Jammu Samvad Rally
News

Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: 'Talks With China at Diplomatic & Military Level Underway, Won't Keep Anyone in Dark', Says Rajnath Singh During Jammu Samvad Rally
Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District
News

Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District
Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Flags Off Special Train From Dumka Carrying Around 1500 Workers to Work on Strategic BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh
News

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Flags Off Special Train From Dumka Carrying Around 1500 Workers to Work on Strategic BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh
IMA POP Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army
News

IMA POP Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army
Indian Army Targets Pakistani Posts in Rajouri Sector Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violation
News

Indian Army Targets Pakistani Posts in Rajouri Sector Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violation
Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 5 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter
News

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 5 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter
Assam Oil Field Fire: CM Sarbananda Sonowal Says Fire Confined to 50 Metres Area, Another 4 Weeks Needed to Cap Baghjan Oil Well Leak
News

Assam Oil Field Fire: CM Sarbananda Sonowal Says Fire Confined to 50 Metres Area, Another 4 Weeks Needed to Cap Baghjan Oil Well Leak
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement