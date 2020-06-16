India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley

Ladakh, June 16: Three soldiers of the Indian Army have been martyred after a face-off that took place between India and China on Monday night. The soldiers who lost their lives include a commanding officer and two soldiers. The Indian Army confirmed the news and said that they have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh during de-escalation process. As per reports quoting the Indian Army statement, casualties were reported on both sides. "Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides", a tweet by ANI read. India-China Border Standoff: Chinese Army Build-Up From Ladakh to Arunachal, Indian Army Increases Troop Deployment All Along LAC.

The Indian Army issued a statement saying that the loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer & 2 soldiers. "During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer & 2 soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation", the Indian Army said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. During the meeting, recent developments in Eastern Ladakh were discussed.

Here's the tweet:

During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer & 2 soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation: Army pic.twitter.com/Z3y9ocQu26 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

The Army informed that senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation. On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks took place in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries-India and China. The talks happenned near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.

On June 3, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the entire situation along the borders with China is under control and the process of disengagement has started. "We're having a series of talks which started with the Corps Commander level on June 6 and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks," Naravane said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).