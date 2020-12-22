J&K, December 22: Counting of votes for 280 seats of District Development Council (DDC) will start at 9 am on Tuesday. The election for DDC is the first democratic exercise undertaken in J&K after the revocation of Article 370. In August 2019, the Centre had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was also converted into a Union Territory.

The election was held in eight phases, it began on November 28 and ended on December 19 with about 51 per cent voter turn out. Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: 100-Year-Old Woman Braves Cold to Vote in 6th Phase of DDC Polls.

Among the key parties in the contest are the BJP, Congress and the Gupkar Alliance — an alliance formed by regional political parties that have come together to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbboba Mufti claimed that her party leaders Sartaj Madni and Mansoor Hussain have been detained on the eve of DDC election results.

