Mumbai, March 10: Indian IT services major Tech Mahindra has officially refuted reports suggesting large-scale layoffs within the organisation. In a formal filing with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, the company clarified that no proposals for a significant reduction in headcount are under consideration. The statement was issued in response to intensifying speculation on social media platforms regarding the job security of its global workforce.

The denial follows a series of viral posts on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the company was planning to terminate approximately 30,000 employees. These rumours frequently linked the alleged job cuts to the rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation within the technology sector. However, the company has categorised these claims as "market rumours" and confirmed its commitment to maintaining its current operational structure. Flipkart Layoffs 2026: Nearly 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Performance Review, Says Report.

Tech Mahindra Layoffs: Official Response to Stock Exchanges

In its communication to the NSE, Tech Mahindra stated that it felt necessary to proactively clarify its position to investors and the public. “The company has received calls and has noted certain social media posts regarding a market rumour of a potential significant reduction in headcount,” the filing read. The company further noted that it continues to comply with all relevant disclosure norms under SEBI Listing Regulations.

By issuing this clarification, Tech Mahindra aims to stabilise investor sentiment and address concerns among its 1.5 lakh-strong global employee base. The company’s overall workforce has remained broadly stable over recent quarters, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment for the broader IT services industry in India.

Focus on Productivity and AI Integration

Rather than pursuing mass retrenchments, Tech Mahindra’s management has previously indicated a shift toward improving productivity, particularly within fixed-price projects. The current strategy involves the redeployment of staff from completed or lower-utilisation projects into new, high-growth assignments. This internal mobility is intended to optimise human resources without resorting to large-scale exits.

The company is also deeply invested in digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Tech Mahindra recently announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to launch an ontology-driven "Agentic AI" platform. This initiative is designed to modernise data infrastructure for the telecom and enterprise sectors, highlighting the company’s intent to use AI as a tool for service expansion rather than a direct replacement for its workforce.

Industry Context and Workforce Stability

The rumours surrounding Tech Mahindra come at a time when several global technology firms have announced headcount reductions due to shifting priorities toward AI. However, Tech Mahindra’s latest quarterly disclosures show that its hiring and retention patterns have not mirrored those of its Western counterparts. The company reiterated that its growth in AI capabilities is currently running parallel to its existing service models. Livspace Layoffs: AI Push Triggers 1,000 Job Cuts as Bengaluru Startup Shifts to AI Native Model.

As the IT sector navigates the transition to AI-first services, industry experts suggest that transparency from major players like Tech Mahindra is crucial to preventing misinformation. The company has uploaded the full text of its denial on its official website, urging stakeholders to rely only on verified disclosures for information regarding its corporate health and personnel decisions.

