Jamui Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. It falls under the same name when it comes to Lok Sabha Elections. The electoral battle of Jamui assembly seat has seen several high-profile clashes in its history. With Bihar elections only a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see which alliance wins it this time. The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is slated to begin from October 28, and its results are said to be out on November 10.

The Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 will be conducted in a 3-phase manner as against the usual 5-phase, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The first phase of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 will be on October 28 (for 71 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats), and November 7 (for 78 seats). Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Pushpam Priya Chaudhary; Here is the List of Probable Bihar CM Candidates.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, it was Vijay Prakash of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vijay Prakash who won from the Jamui seat. In 2010 Bihar Polls, it was Ajay Prata of the Janata Dal (United) who won the Jamui elections by beating Vijay Prakash by a margin of nearly 25,000 votes. Come 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the two main candidates for the Jamui seat are the incumbent MLA Vijay Prakash of the RJD, and Shreyasi Singh of the BJP.

The Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 is the first major elections amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. All eyes would be on the voter turnout, which usually reaches the 60%-mark. The upcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections would be a 4-way fight between NDA, Mahagathbandhan, LJP, and Great Secular Democratic Front.

With Ram Vilas Paswan’s untimely demise, Chirag Paswan’s decision to go solo, Nitish Kumar’s incumbency factor, the forthcoming Bihar Elections would be an interesting turn of events in national politics. With only a couple of weeks for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Polls 2020, stay tuned to LatestLY, as we bring you the latest updates and news from the 2020 Bihar Elections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).