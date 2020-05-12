K Sudhakar Praised Kerala's Healthcare System And COVID-19 Response, Says KK Shailaja After Video Conference With Karnataka Minister

KK Shailaja during video conference with K Sudhakar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram/Bengaluru, May 12: In an unusual move, Karnataka's Medical Education Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, K Sudhakar reached out to Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailaja and discussed strategies to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. According to KK Shailaja, Sudhakar praised Kerala's healthcare system and said that the state had emerged as a model for India and the world in fight against COVID-19. Kasaragod, Once Kerala's COVID-19 Epicentre, Now Becomes Coronavirus-Free With 100 Percent Recovery Rate.

In a tweet, Shailaja, popularly known as Shailaja teacher, said that she and Sudhakar discussed a range of points including testing, training, safety precautions, home quarantines, preparation of isolation wards and future actions. During the video meeting, she said, "he remarked that Kerala has emerged as a model for India and the world in the fight against Covid19. He also lauded Kerala's public healthcare and primary health system."

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Reveals Details of Meeting With Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar:

He remarked that Kerala has emerged as a model for India and the world in the figh against Covid19. He also lauded Kerala's public healthcare and primary health system — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) May 11, 2020

Kerala, where the CPI(M) led Left is in power, has reported 512 coronavirus cases so far. Of them, 489 patients have recovered and only four deaths occurred. The state has the highest recovery rate in the country. The BJP-ruled Karnataka, on the other hand, had recorded 848 cases, including 31 fatalities. As of on Monday evening, 424 patients were treated successfully or discharged.

Sudhakar, a medical professional himself, also shared a picture of the video meeting with Minister Shailaja. Interacted with Health Minister of Kerala Smt @shailajateacher over a video conference. During the call, shared our best practices to tackle #COVID19 and discussed about protocols for testing, quarantine & treatment followed by both states (sic)," he tweeted. Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar Shares Picture of Him in Swimming Pool Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Deletes It After Drawing Flak.

K Sudhakar on Vide Conference With KK Shailaja:

Interacted with Health Minister of Kerala Smt @shailajateacher over a video conference. During the call, shared our best practices to tackle #COVID19 and discussed about protocols for testing, quarantine & treatment followed by both states.@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/RJySUxIGYo — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 11, 2020

The two ministers agreed to have regular dialogue to exchange information on disease control and quality treatment for patients, an official statement said after the 50-minute conversation. Necessary steps to address the challenges following easing of lockdown restrictions were also discussed, it added.