Chennai, June 27: Member of Parliament from Sivaganga constituency and son of former Union finance minister, P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaran is in the race for the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president's post. TNCC chief K. S. Alagiri who will be completing his five year tenure is in New Delhi and having a series of discussions with the party high command including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (Organisation), K. C. Venugopal.

A senior Congress leader from Tamil Nadu who is privy to the discussions in New Delhi told IANS that the party high command is taking the opinion of the outgoing president Alagiri for the next president. While Karti has good connection in the Congress top leadership, given the clout his father Chidambaram has in the party, former IAS officer, Sashikanth Senthil is a top contender for the post of next TNCC president. CBI Conducts Searches at Offices, Residence of Karti Chidambaram.

Even as Sashikanth Senthil is a favourite, Karti is also in the race as he is enjoying an excellent rapport with the party ally, DMK. Karti is close to Kanimozhi and the two had joined hands for organising a Tamil cultural fiesta in Coimbatore a few years before. India News | Chinese Visa Scam: CBI Conducts Searches at Karti Chidambaram's Chennai Residence.

The junior Chidambaram is having an excellent personal rapport with Stalin also and hence the national leadership of the Congress has a soft corner for the Sivaganga MP. Karur MP S. Jothimani, Krishnagiri MP Chellakumar and Virudhunagar MP, Manicakam Tagore are also in the race.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).