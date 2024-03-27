Jaipur, March 27: BJP candidate from Nagaur in Rajasthan, Jyoti Mirdha has total assets worth Rs 126 crore, but does not own a car. Mirdha has two licensed weapons, one gun and a pistol. She has properties in Jaipur, Gurugram, Mumbai and Nagaur, which include plots, flats and agricultural farms. The details were disclosed in the affidavit submitted by her while filing her nomination papers.

She has Rs 1.70 lakh in cash, while her husband has cash worth Rs 1.40 lakh. Jyoti Mirdha's movable assets are less than her husband's. She has movable assets worth Rs 4.23 crore, while her husband has movable assets worth Rs 31.84 crore. However, the Nagaur candidate from BJP is ahead of her husband in real estate. She has property worth Rs 54.86 crore, while her husband has immovable property worth Rs 35.50 crore. Jyoti Mirdha has taken a loan of Rs 19.84 crore from her husband Narendra Gehlaut, who has a debt of Rs 16.59 crore. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi, CMS of Five BJP-Ruled States Among Party’s 40 Star Campaigners for Madhya Pradesh

A total of 57.95 lakh is deposited in her three accounts and an amount of Rs 36 lakh, including FD of Rs 6.82 lakh, is deposited in her husband's name. Mirdha has invested Rs 1.98 crore in sovereign gold bonds and Rs 5.98 lakh in shares. Her husband has invested Rs 4 crore in sovereign gold bonds and Rs 5.60 lakh in shares. Mirdha has 2.756 kg of gold jewellery, whose current value is Rs 1.61 crore.

She has 50 per cent share in 10 Bigha land in Jodhpur, half share in seven Bigha, three Bigha land in Sirsi, Jaipur, two acres of land in Raisina village of Gurugram (Haryana), two plots in Kanak Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh), two flats in Mumbai, a plot in Gurugram and four plots in Nagaur (Rajasthan). Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajay Chautala-Led Jannayak Janta Party To Contest on All 10 Seats in Haryana After Breaking Alliance With BJP (See Pic)

Jyoti Mirdha joined the BJP in 2023 and was fielded as a candidate in the Assembly elections by the BJP. However, she lost the polls. Now she is contesting from Nagaur Lok Sabha seat as BJP candidate and faces Hanuman Beniwal, who is INDIA bloc candidate. Interestingly, Beniwal contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Nagaur as RLP candidate which had an alliance with BJP.