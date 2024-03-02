Krishnanagar, Mar 2: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling TMC over corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set a target for the state BJP to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Addressing a public rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, he alleged the TMC means 'Tu, Main aur Corruption'. "Seeing you all gathered here in such huge numbers is giving me the confidence to say 'NDA sarkar, 400 paar'," he told the crowd at the 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha' here. PM Modi in West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crores in Krishnanagar (Watch Video)

"The TMC is synonymous with atrocities, dynasty politics and betrayal. People of West Bengal are disappointed by the way the state government is functioning," he said. Referring to the incidents in Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, Modi claimed that instead of supporting the "distressed mothers and sisters" of the area, the state government sided with the accused. PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Traverses Rally Venue in Hoodless Vehicle, Waves at Crowd (Watch Video)

Modi Attacks TMC over Corruption

West Bengal acts as the 'Eastern Gate' to India. It has the potential to become the entry point of development in the East. Our govt is prioritising infrastructure development of Bengal to enhance connectivity. - PM Shri @narendramodi Watch the full video:… pic.twitter.com/nra7weyYyq — BJP (@BJP4India) March 2, 2024

"The mothers and sisters kept pleading for justice, but the TMC government did not listen to them. They took votes in the name of 'Maa Mati Manush' but now the mothers and sisters are weeping in West Bengal. The situation in the state is such that here, the criminals decide when to get arrested," he said.