Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, March 2, inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several projects in West Bengal's Krishnanagar. PM Modi dedicated to the nation projects worth Rs 15,000 crores related to sectors like power, rail and road. Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar was also present during the inauguration. The Prime Minister, currently on a two-day visit to three states, arrived in West Bengal's Arambagh on Friday afternoon where he launched several development projects and addressed a rally in Hooghly. PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 4150 Crore in Dwarka (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Inaugurates Several Projects in Krishnanagar:

#WATCH | Nadia District: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crores in Krishnanagar. pic.twitter.com/BgPV1ZAkcj — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

