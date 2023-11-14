Bhopal, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress has accepted its defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, and many of its leaders have confined themselves in their homes. The Prime Minister said he has learnt that many Congress leaders have realised that they will lose the election. “Modi ke guarantee ke samne koi aur guarantee nahi chalti. Modi’s guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilling all promises,” he added. ‘Make BJP Government in MP, We Will Help You Seek Darshan of Lord Ram Lalla Free Of Cost’, Says Amit Shah During a Public Meeting in Guna Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 (Watch Video)

Addressing a rally in Betul, a tribal dominated district in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi targeted the opposition Congress over tribal issues. “Today, a tribal woman is the President of India. It could happen because the BJP is in the government,” he said. PM Modi, who is the star campaigner of the BJP, reiterated that the Congress did all possible efforts to create obstacles during the presidential election, but Droupadi Murmu was elected as president of the country. During his address, PM Modi highlighted the flagship schemes of the Centre and appealed to people to support the BJP in the November 17 election. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Both BJP, Congress on Tenterhooks in State Despite Victory Claims

‘Congress Sensing Defeat in MP’, Says PM Modi

#WATCH | Betul, MP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Some of the Congress leaders are sitting at home, they don't even feel like going out, Congress leaders don't know what will they say to people. Congress has accepted that their fake promises don't stand a chance in front… pic.twitter.com/MnhOwupxtE — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

He further claimed that the Congress leaders sensing defeat in the election have started threatening the government employees. “I assure you that the BJP will stand with the government employees. There is no need to worry from Congress, I will handle them,” he added. Intensifying his attack on Congress, he said the opposition leaders are abusing him because he has stopped their resources of corruption.