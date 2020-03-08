Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: 'Missing' Congress MLA Bisahu Lal Singh Flies Back to Bhopal, Supports Kamal Nath

Bisahu Lal Singh being brought to Bhopal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bhopal, March 8: Amid political drama over the alleged poaching of legislators to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Bisahu Lal Singh on Sunday flew back to Bhopal from Bengaluru. Bisahu Lal Singh was among eight MLAs who had gone "missing" last week. On Sunday, Singh took a flight to Bhopal. He was escorted by state cabinet minister Surendra Singh Baghel. Madhya Pradesh Goes Maharashtra's Way, Makes Reciting Preamble Compulsory During Morning Prayers in Schools.

"I have been with Congress since the beginning and will continue. I fully support CM Kamal Nath," Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit quoted Singh as saying. According to Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja, the "missing" legislator was stuck in the clutches of the BJP in Bengaluru for the last three days. On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Narayan Tripathi extended support to the Kamal Nath government. 'Women-Friendly' Liquor Shops in Madhya Pradesh: Government to Sell Foreign Brands of Alcohol Only to Female Tipplers.

Bisahu Lal Singh Supports Kamal Nath Government:

Independent MLAs Surendra Singh Shera and Rana Vikram Singh have also announced to continue supporting the Congress government. Suspended BSP MLA Ramabai was "rescued" by Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Digvijaya Singh's son Jai Vardhan Singh in a late-night operation earlier this week. The Congress has charged the BJP with horse-trading. Digvijaya Singh had alleged that MLAs were being offered huge cash in lieu of support to the BJP.

Meanwhile, confusion over Congress legislator Hardip Singh Dung's resignation continued. While the resignation has been news, the Principal Secretary to the State assembly, AP Singh on Thursday said: "I have learnt about it only through media. His letter had not reached the secretariat till the evening. Dung has switched off his mobile phone and the Speaker NP Prajapati informed later in the evening that the resignation has not reached him."

In the 228-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has 114 seats and formed the government with the help of two BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four independent Legislators. Two seats are currently vacant after the death of the respective MLAs. The BJP has 107 seats.