'Women-Friendly' Liquor Shops in Madhya Pradesh: Government to Sell Foreign Brands of Alcohol Only to Female Tipplers

Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, February 28: The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has decided to open exclusive liquor shops for women in the state. The "women-friendly" alcohol shops will sell wine and whiskey of brands that are popular among female tipplers. Two such liquor outlets each will be opened in Bhopal and Indore, and one each in Jabalpur and Gwalior. This is a part of the Madhya Pradesh government's new excise policy which will come into effect from April 1. No Provision to Deliver Liquor Online to Households in State, Says MP Minister.

The "women-friendly" liquor outlets will only offer foreign liquor, known as bottled in origin, said additional chief secretary, commercial tax department, ICP Keshri. It means even the liquor brands that are not registered in the state would be available for sale at these shops. Speaking to Times of India, officials said that no additional duty would be levied on these foreign liquor brands, as it is brought to the country after paying duty. Kamal Nath Hits Back at Shivraj Singh Chouhan Over Liquor Shops in MP.

The "women-friendly" alcohol shops would be opened in malls or upmarket places. In a bid to promote state-made wines, the government has also decided to hold wine festivals in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Besides, the state government will set up 15 new wine shops tourist places to promote wine made of grapes in Ratlam and other pockets of the state. Prices of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh will go up by 15 percent from April 1.

The Kamal Nath government aims to generate additional revenue worth Rs 2,000 crore from excise this year. The revenue for this year was Rs 11,500 crore, which is expected to go up to Rs 13,500 crore. Liquor prices in Madhya Pradesh are the second-highest in the country.