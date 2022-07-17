The counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh is underway. The Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Gwalior. Early trends showed that the saffron party is ahead in 6 out of 11 Municipal Corporations while congress is ahead in 4 and AAP in 1.

Elections to 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 towns councils in the first phase were held on July 6. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 61 per cent. The counting for the second phase of urban bodies elections will be held on July 20.

Indore’s mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla, while claiming harassment at the hands of the local police and administration, sat on dharna outside the Indore Stadium. He alleged that despite having valid passes, the Congress workers were not being allowed to enter the stadium where the counting is taking place

The BJP has won 24 out of 35 wards in the Sehore Municipality. The Congress is ahead in eight seats, while Independents are leading in two.

The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections phase 1 is underway in Indore.

BJP has emerged victorious in 29 out of 40 seats from Mandsaur Municipality, Congress has won eight seats, while the independents have won three.

21-year-old from Sarekhon Gram Panchayat of Vidisha district Anil Yadav becomes the youngest Sarpanch.

“I defeated BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's nephew by 12 votes. I am a political science student, had come home after covid. My mother was a sarpanch, this kept me connected with people,” Anil Yadav told news agency ANI.

MP | 21-year-old from Sarekhon Gram Panchayat of Vidisha dist becomes youngest Sarpanch

The ruling BJP had blamed the State Election Commission (SEC)for a dismal turnout in Bhopal during the first phase and claimed that several voters could not cast their ballot due to the negligence of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the distribution of voter slips.

