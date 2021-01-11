Kolkata, January 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday drew a parallel between the supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a gathering in Nadia district, Mamata Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress or TMC, said the BJP would behave in a similar fashion like that of Donald Trump's followers the day they lose the elections. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Speaks to Agitating Farmers at Singhu Border, Assures Full Solidarity.

"Haven’t you seen them? Trump keeps on insisting that he has won despite losing. Similarly, BJP will say 'hum jeeta hai, hum jeeta hai (We have won, we have won)', when they will lose. There is no difference," Banerjee was quoted by Hindustan Times. Trump's supporters attacked the US Capitol building on January 6 while Congress was in session considering the ratification of the electoral college votes electing Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. Mamata Banerjee Has Dictatorial Attitude Like Trump: Dilip Ghosh.

Banerjee also targetted the BJP over the three contentious farm laws. "Where were you when farmers protest in Haryana? They are protesting for the last one month under the sun and rain. Some have died in the cold. You have shot people, attacked them with lathis and gas but justice hasn’t been delivered," she said. Apparently referring to TMC turncoats who recently joined the BJP, the Chief Minister christened the saffron party as the 'Bharatiya Junk Party'.

In the entire country, they (BJP) are somewhat afraid of me because they know very well that I cannot be purchased. I would stand in front of the barrel, but I won’t allow them to sell Bengal," Banerjee asserted.

