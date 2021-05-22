New Delhi, May 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP government saying due to the mismanagement of the Modi system there is now an epidemic of black fungus along with COVID-19 infections in India.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is only in India that there is an epidemic of black fungus along with the Covid pandemic due to the inefficiency of Modi system. There is a shortage of vaccines as well as of medicines. And to deal with this, the Prime Minister will be telling people to clang utensils and clap." Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig at PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘Like O2 and COVID-19 Vaccine, the Prime Minister is Also Missing’.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

मोदी सिस्टम के कुशासन के चलते सिर्फ़ भारत में कोरोना के साथ-साथ ब्लैक फ़ंगस महामारी है। वैक्सीन की कमी तो है ही, इस नयी महामारी की दवा की भी भारी कमी है। इससे जूझने के लिए PM ताली-थाली बजाने की घोषणा करते ही होंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2021

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi choked while interacting with the frontline workers of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

Rahul Gandhi has been highlighting the shortage of vaccines and medicines for several days. On Saturday India recorded 2.57 lakh cases of Covid infections with 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours. Several people across the country have also been infected by black fungus, while several states have declared it an epidemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).