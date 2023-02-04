Kolkata, February 4: Nagaland is set to go to poll on February 27 along with Meghalaya. The northeastern state will vote in a single phase and the election results will be announced on March 2. The ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) have again entered into a pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement with the NDPP contesting 40 seats and the saffron party putting its candidates on 20 seats.

The (Naga People's Front) NPF is likely to contest against the NDPP-BJP alliance in more than 40 seats, however, it has made it clear that it would not hesitate to join the government again in the interest of the final solution. The term of the current assembly elected in 2018 will expire on March 12. Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: From CM Conrad Sharma to Militant-Turned-Leader Bernard Marak and Mukul Sangma, List of Key Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Here are some of the key candidates in Nagaland assembly elections 2023.

Neiphiu Rio

Rio will contest from his home constituency Northern Angami-II, a seat which he has dominated for the last seven assembly elections. He had lost only once from here in 1987 when he made his debut into state electoral politics. If he gets re-elected this time, he will look to serve the state as its chief minister for the fifth time.

TR Zeliang

Former chief minister TR Zeliang, who joined the NDPP last year along with 20 other fellow Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLAs, will be contesting on NDPP ticket in the forthcoming polls from Peren Assembly seat. In 2014, he became the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the first time following Neiphiu Rio’s election to the Lok Sabha in the Indian general elections of 2014. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Manik Saha to Birajit Sinha and Pratima Bhoumik, List of Key Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Kuzholuzo Nienu

NPF legislature party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu, will be contesting from his home constituency, Phek. Nienu has said that Nagas cannot go on without arriving solution to the Naga political issue. He also maintained that NPF does not support any Naga political group and will look to achieve honourable solution to the Naga Issue after the election.

G Kaito Aye

Minister G Kaito Aye will be contesting from the Satakha assembly seat. He was elected in Nagaland Legislative Assembly election in 2018 from Satakha constituency as candidate of Janata Dal (United) but later he joined Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. He was minister of Agriculture and Cooperative in Fourth Neiphiu Rio ministry from 2018.

KG Kenye

Former Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye is the NDPP candidate from the Chizami seat. Kenye said that as an MP from the state he had made several attempts in Parliament and outside to press for an early solution to the Naga political issue and for permanent peace in the state and the north east.

Khriehu Liezietsu

NPF president and former chief minister Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s son Khriehu Liezietsu has been named as candidate from Northern Angami-I assembly constituency. This seat is a bastion of the party and he will look to retain his seat.

The Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 is likely to see a tight contest between ruling NDPP-BJP alliance and NPF as parties try to find solutions to Naga issues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).