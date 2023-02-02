The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced to contest the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and released a list of 20 candidates as per the seat-sharing agreement. BJP State President Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Release List of Candidates for All 60 Seats, Check Names Here.

BJP Release List of Candidates for 20 Seats:

BJP announces its 20 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly election BJP state president Temjen Imna Along to contest from Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/Lay1FcJygD — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Will Contest on 20 out of 60 Seats, BJP Says:

We will contest on 20 out of 60 seats in Nagaland. Rest of the seats have been given to our alliance partner NDPP. We'll contest on all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is 'M Power Meghalaya' means Modi-powered Meghalaya and a double-engine government will be formed there: BJP pic.twitter.com/AjN4jaLrjy — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

