The anticipation for Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reached a fever pitch following the launch of its trailer today. To capitalise on this momentum, the makers have officially announced that the film will feature paid previews starting on March 18, one day ahead of its worldwide theatrical release. Domestic advance bookings are expected to go live shortly, following the massive response to the film’s first look. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer Reaction: Netizens Impressed As Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Takes On Lyari in Aditya Dhar’s Sequel, Call It ‘Absolute Cinema’.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Paid Previews

The decision to hold early screenings is a calculated move by the producers to build word-of-mouth before the official rollout on March 19. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the team is planning an "aggressive box-office launch" to ensure the sequel matches the heights of its predecessor.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dhurandhar 2’:

The previews are scheduled to begin at 5 PM in India on Wednesday, March 18. This strategy serves a dual purpose: it utilises the evening before the national holiday for Eid, and it helps manage the film’s significant runtime. With Dhurandhar 2 reportedly clocking in at nearly four hours, the preview shows will allow exhibitors to offer more screenings than a standard release day would permit.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Early Reviews

Industry insiders suggest that Dhurandhar 2 is positioned to challenge existing records for preview collections. Pinkvilla notes that the move is "seen as a move to maximise the opening momentum and create a strong word-of-mouth ahead of the nationwide rollout."

The film has already received glowing early praise from within the industry. Actress Yami Gautam, who is rumoured to have a cameo in the sequel, shared her emotional reaction after an early screening, stating, "It is beyond extraordinary. Aditya [Dhar] has given his life's effort to make this film… it will make the nation proud."

A Global Phenomenon

While Indian fans wait for domestic windows to open, the film is already showing immense strength in international markets. In the United States, pre-sales have already crossed the USD 600,000 mark for the opening weekend, with a significant portion of those sales coming specifically from the Wednesday previews. The first instalment of the franchise concluded its historic theatrical run with INR 1,354 crore, setting a high benchmark for its upcoming release. ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Moves to March 19, to Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’ After ‘Toxic’ Shifts to June 2026.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel sees Ranveer Singh returning as Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The star-studded cast also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).