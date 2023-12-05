Belagavi, December 5: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that there is nothing wrong in allocating Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 crore for the welfare of minority community in the state budget. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the statement in response to a media query at the Suvarna Soudha here. Earlier, at a Muslim convention on Monday evening at Hubballi, the CM had announced that he would reserve an amount of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore for the welfare of the community.

"What's wrong in that statement?” the CM wondered. Addressing the BJP's objection to his statement about protecting Muslims in the state, Siddaramaiah clarified, "I have stated that protection will be given to all, including Muslims." He expressed dissatisfaction with the media for potentially highlighting only one part of his statement and neglecting the broader context. Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Led-Government To Set Up Fact Checking Units for Preventing False News Propaganda

When questioned about BJP's criticism regarding farmers awaiting compensation amid drought conditions and he is busy with appeasing Muslims, Siddaramaiah criticised the media for adding "salt and pepper" to the statements and framing questions in a biased manner. He asserted that his original statement encompassed protection for all communities in the government. CM Siddaramaiah mentioned that a Rs 50 lakh cheque is ready and will be handed over to Capt M.V. Pranjal's family soon. Karnataka Government To Release Rs 2,000 As Relief to Drought-Hit Farmers; CM Siddaramaiah Slams Centre’s Apathy

BJP Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya had criticised the Congress government for not providing a respectful honorarium to the family of Capt Pranjal, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on November 22. He faced criticism over forgetting the name of martyr Capt Pranjal during an interview.

