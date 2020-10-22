Parbatta Vidhan Sabha seat is located in the Khagaria district of Bihar. The Parbatta Legislative Assembly constituency falls under the Khagaria Parliamentary seat. It has been a JDU stronghold for years. Voting for the Parbatta election will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Voting for the Bihar Election 2020 will take place in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10 when results for all phases will be declared. In the second phase, voting will take place for 94 seats including Parbatta. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is the detailed schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, JDU's Ramanand Prasad Singh had won the election, defeating Ramanuj Chadhary of the BJP. The candidates from the Parbatta seat for Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2020 include Aditya Kumar Shyour of the LJP, Dr Sanjeev Kumar of the JDU and Digambar Prasad Tiwary of the RJD among others.

The fight for Bihar has become a three-way battle with Chirag Paswan's LJP deciding to fight the polls alone, breaking away from the NDA in the state. Bihar Assembly election is also the first major poll in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak. All eyes will be on November 10 to see if these factors change the game in Bihar.

