The Pipra Supaul vidhan sabha segment is based in Supaul district of Bihar. The seat would be contested on November 7, when the Election Commission has scheduled the final phase of voting. An assembly segment with the same name - Pipra - based in the West Champaran district, was contested in second round of the elections. The poll results would be declared on November 10, when the counting of votes will take place.

Pipra Supaul is among the 78 seats that would be contested in the third round of elections on Saturday. The assembly segment had in 2010 elected the JD(U), followed by an RJD victory in the 2015 elections. The incumbent MLA was Yadubansh Kumar Yadav. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

In this round of elections, Pipra Supaul witnesses a contest between archrivals JD(U) and the RJD. While the JD(U) has issued the ticket to Rambilash Kamat, the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party had fielded former BJP leader Vishwamohan Kumar as its candidate.

The legislative assembly elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle in India after the onset of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys had largely given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led ruling coalition, while projecting an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

