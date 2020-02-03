PM Narendra Modi Tears Attacks Opposition During Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Campaign, Says AAP & Congress 'Protecting Tukde-Tukde Gang for Politics'

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked at the opposition parties over the protests against the citizenship amendment act and question the politics behind this. He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress of protecting the tukde-tukde gang for politics and appeasement for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Addressing a political rally at CBD Ground in Karkardooma, PM Modi said, "Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment. There is politics behind this." Adding more, he said, "These political parties are protecting the tukde-tukde gang for politics and appeasement." Hate Speech, Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan And Guns: Delhi Elections 2020 More Polarised Than Any Other?.

Stating the Congress and AAP are provoking people, "If it had been against one law, it would have ended after assurances of the government. But AAP and Congress are provoking people. Constitution and tricolor are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy."

The PM also raised questions on the political design political design behind all these protests including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh. He said, "These people were doubting ability of our forces during surgical strikes. Do citizens of Delhi want such people in power? These people are saving those who want to break India into pieces. There is a political design behind all these protests including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh."

Apart from this, PM Modi also boasted the Union Budget calling it a long-term plan for development. He said, "The Union budget that has come is going to give direction not only for this year but for this entire decade. The benefit of this budget will be for the youth of Delhi, traders of Delhi, the middle class, poor and women."

Adding more, he said, "In this budget, it has also been taken care that middle-class taxpayers have more money to save. The government has now given the option of a new slab of tax. This slab is also simple and there is no pressure to invest in certain schemes only to save tax." Among other things, PM Modi spoke about BJP government's achievements in last six years including Article 370, Ramjanambhoomi verdict, Kartarpur Sahab corridor, CAA and others issues.