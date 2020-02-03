Hate Speech, Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan And Guns: Delhi Elections 2020 More Polarised Than Any Other?

With three incidents of firings with communal chants, hate speeches and Shaheen Bagh protest, has the Delhi election seems to have become polarised (Photo Credits: PTI)

A few years ago, elections in Delhi were more about corruption and law and order. With what Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has achieved, the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 were, till a few days ago, about the development of Delhi, education, health, pollution and law and order. However, over the past few days, the Delhi election has taken a communal colour and is unlike any election most Delhiites have seen before. With anti-CAA-NRC protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, and the Bharatiya Janata Party calling it a "sponsored stir", this election has taken an ugly turn. Three incidents of firing around the epicentre of protests have made it even more worrisome.

At the beginning of the campaign for Delhi elections, opinion polls had predicted a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) due to Kejriwal's achievements like cheaper electricity, good government schools and cheaper health. However, over the past few days, some pollsters have been heard saying that the "winds are changing" on the ground with the whole agenda of elections having shifted from "Kaam pe vote" to "Shaheen Bagh". A few days ago, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra was penalised by the Election Commission for tweeting that this election was about "India vs Pakistan". He also called Shaheen Bagh "Pakistan" in one of his tweets.

In his recent election rallies in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah has also been heard accusing the Kejriwal government of being "hand in gloves" with Shaheen Bagh protesters. In one of his rallies, Shah also asked the voters to "press the Lotus button so hard that Shaheen Bagh feels the current." MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, too, has been barred from campaigning for slogans "inciting violence". At a recent rally, Thakur was seen and heard chanting "Desh ke gaddaaron ko" as the crowd responded, "Goli maaro saalon ko" (Shoot down the traitors of the country).

Days later, a man wielded a gun at anti-CAA protesters at Jamia and shot at a student, leaving him injured. The gunman, identified as Rambhakt Gopal, was later taken into custody by Delhi Police. A day after that, another man named Kapil Gujjar fired a shot at Shaheen Bagh. A day after that, two men on a two-wheeler reportedly fired gunshots, yet again in Jamia area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has jumped into Delhi's election scene, seeing an opportunity to take on the Indian state of affairs. On January 30, Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain tweeted that the people of Delhi must not vote for the BJP. However, Kejriwal took him on asking him to "stay out of India's internal affairs."

Twitter Exchange Between Arvind Kejriwal and Fawad Hussain

नरेंद्र मोदी जी भारत के प्रधानमंत्री है। मेरे भी प्रधानमंत्री है। दिल्ली का चुनाव भारत का आंतरिक मसला है और हमें आतंकवाद के सबसे बड़े प्रायोजकों का हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं। पाकिस्तान जितनी कोशिश कर ले, इस देश की एकता पर प्रहार नहीं कर सकता। https://t.co/E2Rl65nWSK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

People on social media are expressing shock at the "communal" turn that Delhi elections have taken.

Take a Look at Some Tweets:

Watched ABPnews survey giving 50% votes to AAP. This appears a joke. Watching various rallies in Delhi, it looks to be a polarised election & BJP getting 50%. Let us see. — Sushil Kumar (@SushilGsl) January 30, 2020

Delhi election has been polarised by BJP. Major Shift of voters from AAp to BJP @raghav_chadha @AtishiAAP — Faisal🇮🇳 (@Faisalshahid95) January 30, 2020

I could be completely wrong on this. But somehow I feel Delhi voters are now as polarized as Gujarat in December 2002. We will know only when the votes are counted. — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) February 2, 2020

They are doing nothing because this incident has polarised Delhi a lot which is helping BJP in upcoming Delhi election. https://t.co/wxvxy1rnTU — Sagar Uprety (@sagar_uprety) January 30, 2020

It's all seems to be planted by AAP as AAP is loosing ground in Delhi. Delhi election is 100% polarised, Muslims are voting for AAP, Hindus r voting for BJP. My intuition says that everything will be settled after Delhi elections — Sanjay Kashyap (@SanjayKashyap84) January 31, 2020

With many saying that the election in Delhi is now no more about developmental issues, the big question remains as to which way will Delhi vote. Have the Delhi elections really been polarised? If so, who has polarised them? But has polarisation crept into the Delhi voters? The questions will be answered as people vote on February 8 and the results are out on February 11.