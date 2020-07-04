New Delhi, July 4: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the central government to listen to locals in Ladakh who, according to him, have been highlighting Chinese intrusion in the region. Sharing a video news report on how China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) infiltrated into Indian territory in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi said India will suffer consequences if it does not listen to locals residing near the Line of Actual Contro that divides India and China. Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Asks 'Why China is Praising Prime Minister'.

"Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly. For India’s sake, please listen to them," Rahul tweeted. He also shared a video wherein local residents of Ladakh speak on how Chinese have occupied Indian territory and grabbing their lands. His tweet came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh.

Ladakhis Screaming Warning on Chinese Intrusion, Tweets Rahul Gandhi

Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly. For India’s sake, please listen to them. pic.twitter.com/kjxQ9QNpd2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 4, 2020

On Friday, Rahul alleged that "someone is lying" about the ground situation at the LAC as Ladakhi say that China took our land. The Congress leader tweeted, "Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying." His tweet came after PM Modi's surprise visit to Leh and other locations in Ladakh barely 18 days after a violent face-off with the Chinese army in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Modi reached Ladakh early morning and was briefed by the Army, Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at one of the locations in Nimu, located at 11,000 feet above sea level. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, was set to interact with injured soldiers at the military hospital in Leh, which would be a huge morale booster for the forces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).