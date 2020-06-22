New Delhi, June 22: Amid the India-China face-off former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Chinese transgression, albeit on Chinese media praising the Prime Minister.

Citing news reports Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet said "China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict? " Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi Again Targets PM Modi, Says 'Satellite Images Show Chinese Troops on Indian Land in Pangong Lake Area'.

Rahul Gandhi cited reports from Chinese newspapers on Modi's statement at the all-party meeting.

China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict? pic.twitter.com/iNV8c1cmal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2020

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a statement on Monday has also said "The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the Government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further."

However, the Prime Minister's Office had clarified on Saturday and countered the opposition's attack, saying "attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation" to his remark at the All-Party Meeting held on Friday on Galwan stand-off."

The Prime Minister's Office said the PM had specifically emphasized that Indian forces now decisively counter any violations on the LAC (unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain) in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges.

