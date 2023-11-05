Jaipur, November 5: The BJP on Sunday released a list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. The party has dropped sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded K G Paliwal instead. Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma from Civil Lines and Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases List of 15 Candidates Ahead of State Polls

The party had announced the name of Poonam Kanwar Bhati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, in the third list issued on November 2. However, in the fresh list, Poonam Kanwar Bhati was replaced by her son Anshuman Singh Bhati in Kolayat seat. While Amit Chaudhary has been fielded from Hanumangarh, Chandramohan Batvada is from Kishanpole, Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur, former MLAs Rajkumar Rinwa from Sardarshahar, Prahlad Gunjal from Kota North and Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Sixth List of 23 Candidates, Leaves Bharatpur Seat for RLD; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies

The candidates for Shahpura, Rajakhera, Masuda, Pipalda and Baran-Atru seats were also announced. With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 198 out of 200 seats in the state. The last date of filing nomination is November 6.