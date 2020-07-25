Jaipur, July 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will again meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at 4 pm today. This development comes after CM Gehlot called a meeting of his council of ministers to rework a proposal to Governor over calling a session of a state assembly. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress MLAs Demand Convening of Assembly Session, Protest at Raj Bhawan After Ashok Gehlot's Meeting With Governor Kalraj Mishra; Watch Video.

The chief minister, who is facing revolt by Sachin Pilot and other Indian National Congress MLAs, had called a cabinet meeting on Friday night. The Ashok Gehlot-led government is pushing for the assembly session to prove majority on the floor of the House.

ANI Tweet:

Recently, Sachin Pilot along with rebel Congress MLAs rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot's leadership causing a political disturbance in the state. Following this, the grand old removed Pilot both as deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee President.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Rajasthan High Court accepted a plea filed by Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Prithviraj Meena to make the Centre a party to an ongoing case filed by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs following disqualification notices to them by the Assembly Speaker.

