Jaipur, July 24: With Rajashtan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meeting state Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a session of the state Assembly, Congress legislators -- supporting the party -- reached the Raj Bhawan on Friday. All the Congress lawmakers sat in the garden at Raj Bhawan and raised slogans.

The MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, arrived in four buses to Raj Bhawan from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days. CM Gehlot had earlier stated that the governor was under pressure to not call an Assembly session. He also met the media persons and told them that Congress wants an Assembly session from Monday. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Accuses Governor Kalraj Mishra of Being 'Under Pressure' for Not Calling Assembly Session.

Here's the video of Congress MLAs raising slogans:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sit and raise slogans at Raj Bhawan. The Chief Minister had met Governor Kalraj Mishra this afternoon over the issue of the convening of the Assembly Session. pic.twitter.com/m6XhwwMuM2 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Speaking to the media ahead of meeting the state Governor, Gehlot had said, "We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation...We believe that because of certain pressures, Governor is not giving directions to call the session."

Adding more, Gehlot had said, "We cannot understand the pressure under which the governor is not calling the session... If tomorrow, people of the state come to gherao the Raj Bhawan, we won’t be responsible." The Rajasthan CM had asked for an appointment from the Governor soon after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and others won a reprieve from the High Court over the disqualification row.

