Jaipur, July 30: Rajasthan High Court on Thursday issued notice to Speaker CP Joshi and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly and six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in connection with the merger of the BSP MLAs with the Indian National Congress in the state. The Court has asked them to file reply by August 11, 2020. Rajasthan Assembly Session From August 14, Governor Kalraj Mishra Approves Ashok Gehlot Govt's Proposal.

The six BSP MLAs whose merger has been challenged by the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madan Dilawar, as well as the BSP, are Wajib Ali, Sandeep Yadav, Deepchand Kheria, Jogendra Awana, Lakhan Meena and Rajendra Gudha. Sachin Pilot Congratulates Govind Singh Dotasara on Taking Charge As Rajasthan Congress Chief, Read Tweet.

ANI Tweet:

All of them had contested and won 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections on BSP tickets but defected to Congress in September last year. They had submitted an applicated to Speaker for the merger of their group with the ruling Congress on September 16, 2020. On September 18, 2019, Speaker CP Josh allowed their plea.

The merger of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs to the ruling Congress was a boost to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government as the grand old party’s tally surged to 107 in the House of 200.

