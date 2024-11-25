Mumbai, November 25: Union Minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is poised to become the next Chief Minister of the state, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar extending his support.

After meeting Fadnavis at his residence, Athawale said the decision on the Chief Minister's post would be finalised within the next two to three days. He also revealed that the oath-taking ceremony would soon follow and assured that the RPI-A would secure a Cabinet berth. Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde, Who Will Become Next Maharashtra CM? As MahaYuti Looks Set To Form Government, Race for Chief Minister's Post Begins, List of Strong Contenders.

Ramdas Athawale Claims Devendra Fadnavis Will Be Next Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "A meeting has just taken place with Honorable Devendra Fadnavis, and it was discussed that the Cabinet expansion may take place within two or three days. However, the face of the Chief Minister has not yet been decided.… pic.twitter.com/19I4QcmolX — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2024

"In my discussion with Fadnavis, I was informed that the Cabinet formation will be decided shortly, and the oath-taking ceremony will take place in the next two to three days. I have been assured that the RPI-A will also be allocated a ministry in the Cabinet," Athawale told IANS.

The Union Minister expressed confidence in Fadnavis' leadership, asserting, "Devendra Fadnavis will be chosen as the next Chief Minister. The BJP has got 132 seats. Ajit Pawar also extended the support of 41 seats to Devendra Fadnavis. Discussions with Eknath Shinde are still underway." Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP and Other Parties in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Athawale also suggested that Eknath Shinde, who led Shiv Sena to win 58 seats, should be honoured with a central position, while Shiv Sena should get one Deputy Chief Minister seat. "Shinde's contribution is significant, with 57 seats and notable developmental work over the past 2.5 years. We respect his efforts," he added.

In the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, securing 132 seats, followed by Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP with 41. The MahaYuti alliance collectively won a record 230 of the 288 seats, marking a historic victory.

The BJP broke its previous records of 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014, strengthening its claim for the Chief Minister's post. Fadnavis remains the frontrunner, with broad support from the alliance.

However, Fadnavis has said, "Leaders of the three parties will sit together to discuss and decide on the chief ministership. This outcome is incredible and unprecedented. People have voted for us wholeheartedly, and we are grateful for their trust."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).