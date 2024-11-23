Mumbai, November 23: The Election Commission is releasing the results of the 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly election today, November 20. Counting of votes is underway and the final Maharashtra election result will be available by this evening. LatestLY has prepared a list of leading/winning candidates from different parties including the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). This constituency-wise winners' list will be updated throughout the day as well as after the official Maharashtra assembly election result 2024 is declared.

All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra went to polls in a single phase on November 20. At 65.2%, the state recorded the highest voter turnout since the 1995 assembly election. Today's results will decide the fate of 4,136 candidates, including high-profile nominees such as CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Congress Maharashtra President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray of the MNS. As the Maharashtra elections result is being declared, check out the constituency-wise list of winning candidates below. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: Who Will Win ‘Maha’ Battle?

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: List of Winning Candidates From BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Others

No Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Party
48 Katol Salil Deshmukh NCP(SP)
62 Sakoli Nana Patole Congress
85 Bhokar Shrijaya Chavan BJP
147 Kopri-Pachpakhadi Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena
149 Mumbra-Kalwa Jitendra Awhad NCP(SP)
153 Dahisar Manisha Chaudhary BJP
177 Vandre West Ashish Shelar BJP
182 Worli Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT)
186 Mumbadevi Amin Patel Congress
187 Colaba Rahul Narwekar BJP
201 Baramati Ajit Pawar NCP
227 Karjat Jamkhed Rohit Pawar NC (SP)
260 Karad South Prithviraj Chavan Congress
269 Kudal Nilesh Rane BJP
283 Islampur Jayant Patil NCP (SP)
Maharashtra witnessed an intense electoral battle between the ruling MahaYuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) along with other smaller parties. Raj Thackeray's MNS, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi also tried to leave an impact on the state's political landscape.

In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats. The undivided Shiv Sena, which contested the polls in alliance with the BJP, bagged 56 seats. The Congress secured 44 seats and the undivided NCP had 54 seats.  Since then, both Shiv Sena and NCP have split. The AIMIM won two seats, while the MNS bagged just one.

