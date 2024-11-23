Mumbai, November 23: The Election Commission is releasing the results of the 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly election today, November 20. Counting of votes is underway and the final Maharashtra election result will be available by this evening. LatestLY has prepared a list of leading/winning candidates from different parties including the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). This constituency-wise winners' list will be updated throughout the day as well as after the official Maharashtra assembly election result 2024 is declared.

All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra went to polls in a single phase on November 20. At 65.2%, the state recorded the highest voter turnout since the 1995 assembly election. Today's results will decide the fate of 4,136 candidates, including high-profile nominees such as CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Congress Maharashtra President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray of the MNS. As the Maharashtra elections result is being declared, check out the constituency-wise list of winning candidates below. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: Who Will Win ‘Maha’ Battle?

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: List of Winning Candidates From BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Others

No Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Party 1 Akkalkuwa 2 Shahada 3 Nandurbar 4 Navapur 5 Sakri 6 Dhule Rural 7 Dhule City 8 Sindkheda 9 Shirpur 10 Chopda 11 Raver 12 Bhusawal 13 Jalgaon City 14 Jalgaon Rural 15 Amalner 16 Erandol 17 Chalisgaon 18 Pachora 19 Jamner 20 Muktainagar 21 Malkapur 22 Buldhana 23 Chikhali 24 Sindkhed Raja 25 Mehkar 26 Khamgaon 27 Jalgaon (Jamod) 28 Akot 29 Balapur 30 Akola West 31 Akola East 32 Murtizapur 33 Risod 34 Washim 35 Karanja 36 Dhamangaon Railway 37 Badnera 38 Amravati 39 Teosa 40 Daryapur 41 Melghat 42 Achalpur 43 Morshi 44 Arvi 45 Deoli 46 Hinganghat 47 Wardha 48 Katol Salil Deshmukh NCP(SP) 49 Savner 50 Hingna 51 Umred 52 Nagpur South West 53 Nagpur South 54 Nagpur East 55 Nagpur Central 56 Nagpur West 57 Nagpur North 58 Kamthi 59 Ramtek 60 Tumsar 61 Bhandara 62 Sakoli Nana Patole Congress 63 Arjuni-Morgaon 64 Tirora 65 Gondiya 66 Amgaon 67 Armori 68 Gadchiroli 69 Aheri 70 Rajura 71 Chandrapur 72 Ballarpur 73 Bramhapuri 74 Chimur 75 Warora 76 Wani 77 Ralegaon 78 Yavatmal 79 Digras 80 Arni 81 Pusad 82 Umarkhed 83 Kinwat 84 Hadgaon 85 Bhokar Shrijaya Chavan BJP 86 Nanded North 87 Nanded South 88 Loha 89 Naigaon 90 Deglur 91 Mukhed 92 Basmath 93 Kalamnuri 94 Hingoli 95 Jintur 96 Parbhani 97 Gangakhed 98 Pathri 99 Partur 100 Ghansawangi 101 Jalna 102 Badnapur 103 Bhokardan 104 Sillod 105 Kannad 106 Phulambri 107 Aurangabad Central 108 Aurangabad West 109 Aurangabad East 110 Paithan 111 Gangapur 112 Vaijapur 113 Nandgaon 114 Malegaon Central 115 Malegaon Outer 116 Baglan 117 Kalwan 118 Chandwad 119 Yevla 120 Sinnar 121 Niphad 122 Dindori 123 Nashik East 124 Nashik Central 125 Nashik West 126 Deolali 127 Igatpuri 128 Dahanu 129 Vikramgad 130 Palghar 131 Boisar 132 Nalasopara 133 Vasai 134 Bhiwandi Rural 135 Shahapur 136 Bhiwandi West 137 Bhiwandi East 138 Kalyan West 139 Murbad 140 Ambernath 141 Ulhasnagar 142 Kalyan East 143 Dombivali 144 Kalyan Rural 145 Mira Bhayandar 146 Ovala-Majiwada 147 Kopri-Pachpakhadi Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena 148 Thane 149 Mumbra-Kalwa Jitendra Awhad NCP(SP) 150 Airoli 151 Belapur 152 Borivali 153 Dahisar Manisha Chaudhary BJP 154 Magathane 155 Mulund 156 Vikhroli 157 Bhandup West 158 Jogeshwari East 159 Dindoshi 160 Kandivali East 161 Charkop 162 Malad West 163 Goregaon 164 Versova 165 Andheri West 166 Andheri East 167 Vile Parle 168 Chandivali 169 Ghatkopar West 170 Ghatkopar East 171 Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar 172 Anushakti Nagar 173 Chembur 174 Kurla 175 Kalina 176 Vandre East 177 Vandre West Ashish Shelar BJP 178 Dharavi 179 Sion Koliwada 180 Wadala 181 Mahim 182 Worli Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) 183 Shivadi 184 Byculla 185 Malabar Hill 186 Mumbadevi Amin Patel Congress 187 Colaba Rahul Narwekar BJP 188 Panvel 189 Karjat 190 Uran 191 Pen 192 Alibag 193 Shrivardhan 194 Mahad 195 Junnar 196 Ambegaon 197 Khed Alandi 198 Shirur 199 Daund 200 Indapur 201 Baramati Ajit Pawar NCP 202 Purandar 203 Bhor 204 Maval 205 Chinchwad 206 Pimpri 207 Bhosari 208 Vadgaon Sheri 209 Shivajinagar 210 Kothrud 211 Khadakwasala 212 Parvati 213 Hadapsar 214 Pune Cantonment 215 Kasba Peth 216 Akole 217 Sangamner 218 Shirdi 219 Kopargaon 220 Shrirampur 221 Nevasa 222 Shevgaon 223 Rahuri 224 Parner 225 Ahmednagar City 226 Shrigonda 227 Karjat Jamkhed Rohit Pawar NC (SP) 228 Georai 229 Majalgaon 230 Beed 231 Ashti 232 Kaij 233 Parli 234 Latur Rural 235 Latur City 236 Ahmedpur 237 Udgir 238 Nilanga 239 Ausa 240 Umarga 241 Tuljapur 242 Osmanabad 243 Paranda 244 Karmala 245 Madha 246 Barshi 247 Mohol 248 Solapur City North 249 Solapur City Central 250 Akkalkot 251 Solapur South 252 Pandharpur 253 Sangola 254 Malshiras 255 Phaltan 256 Wai 257 Koregaon 258 Man 259 Karad North 260 Karad South Prithviraj Chavan Congress 261 Patan 262 Satara Shivendra Raje Bhosale BJP 263 Dapoli 264 Guhagar 265 Chiplun 266 Ratnagiri 267 Rajapur 268 Kankavli 269 Kudal Nilesh Rane BJP 270 Sawantwadi 271 Chandgad 272 Radhanagari 273 Kagal 274 Kolhapur South 275 Karvir 276 Kolhapur North 277 Shahuwadi 278 Hatkanangle 279 Ichalkaranji 280 Shirol 281 Miraj 282 Sangli 283 Islampur Jayant Patil NCP (SP) 284 Shirala 285 Palus-Kadegaon 286 Khanapur 287 Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal 288 Jat

Maharashtra witnessed an intense electoral battle between the ruling MahaYuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) along with other smaller parties. Raj Thackeray's MNS, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi also tried to leave an impact on the state's political landscape.

In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats. The undivided Shiv Sena, which contested the polls in alliance with the BJP, bagged 56 seats. The Congress secured 44 seats and the undivided NCP had 54 seats. Since then, both Shiv Sena and NCP have split. The AIMIM won two seats, while the MNS bagged just one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2024 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).