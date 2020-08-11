Jaipur, August 11: Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that he doesn't wish to hold a post. According to an ANI update, he said, "These things come and go. We need to work in the direction of strengthening the public's confidence and trust in us."

Sachin Pilot reportedly reached a truce with Congress and shared his grievances with the party brass in Delhi, Commenting on Ashok Gehlot's 'Nikamma's remark, Pilot said, "I imbibed certain values from my family, no matter how much I oppose anyone, I've never used such language. Ashok Gehlot ji is elder to me and I respect him personally but I have the right to raise work-related concerns. Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

I harbour no wish to have a post, these things come and go. We need to work in the direction of strengthening the public's confidence and trust in us: Sachin Pilot, Congress #Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot, who engineered a rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government with 18 more MLAs, late last night tweeted that he stood firm “in my belief and would continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan and protect democratic values we cherish” after returning to the party post a month-long political drama in the state.

