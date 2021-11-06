Lucknow, Nov 6: Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, who is on a fast-unto-death in the Uttar Pradesh capital, was "forcefully" admitted to Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee Hospital by the police.

Singh was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on Friday night after his health started deteriorating.

Police reached the dharna spot at 10 p.m. and asked Singh to break his fast but as he did not budge, he was "forcefully" admitted to hospital. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Angered Over Children Fighting During Cricket Match, Man Throws Acid on Two Women

However, Singh, in a series of tweets, said: "Dictatorship of Uttar Pradesh government. At around 12 a.m., I was forcibly admitted to the civil hospital on fake report of administration and police."

"This hospital lacks even basic facilities," he claimed.

"Can an MLA not ask the state government for construction of two roads in his constituency," Singh asked.

Singh said: "This autocratic government wants to suppress the voice of the people but we will not allow it to happen. Our fight will continue till the last breath."

"I was on hunger strike, and from the very first day, was protesting in a democratic manner, but was forcibly put

on a glucose drip," he said.

Singh claimed, "Neither me, nor my party members disturbed the social balance. But police forcibly brought me to civil hospital."

Questioning the state government, Singh said: "Is raising a voice for people a crime? Is there no place for public interest in our democracy?"

The leader said that he is protesting against the working style of the state government.

"My fast-unto-death will continue till our demands are met," he claimed.

The SP leader had on October 31 submitted a memorandum to the government, saying that if work for construction of roads in his constituency is not started, he will resign.

He accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not fulfilling promises made in the poll manifesto for the 2017 Assembly elections.

Singh, a two-time MLA from Gauriganj, had resigned from the Assembly as he was miffed with the state government over non-construction of two roads in his constituency. The leader sat on protest at GPO thereafter.

