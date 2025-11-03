Patna, November 3: With Bihar set to go into polls on November 6 and November 11, political activity in the state has reached fever pitch. Among the prominent names contesting the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Tarapur constituency. Known for his strong political presence and sharp rhetoric, Choudhary has been a key face of the NDA campaign in Bihar. With campaign rallies in full swing and scrutiny on candidates intensifying, voters are keen to know more about their leaders beyond promises and manifestos.

Amid the growing curiosity surrounding candidates’ backgrounds, one question that many voters are now asking is, What is the net worth of Samrat Choudhary? The BJP leader recently submitted his nomination papers along with an affidavit detailing his assets, offering a transparent look into his financial status. From movable and immovable properties to investments and family wealth, the figures reveal the economic standing of one of Bihar’s most influential politicians. Scroll below to learn about Samrat Choudhary’s net worth as declared in his affidavit to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails NDA’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ As Vision for ‘Developed Bihar’, Opposition Asks for ‘Sorry Patra’ Instead.

Samrat Choudhary’s Net Worth

As per the ECI affidavit submitted ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s total net worth exceeds INR 10 crore. His movable assets are valued at INR 99.32 lakh, while his wife, Kumari Mamta, a practising lawyer, owns movable assets worth INR 27.89 lakh. The couple also declared immovable assets amounting to INR 8.95 crore, including inherited and self-acquired properties. Together, their total declared wealth stands at INR 10.94 crore, placing Choudhary among the wealthier candidates in the fray. NDA Releases Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025; Promises 1 Crore Jobs to Youth, Empowerment to Women (Watch Videos).

According to the ECI filing, Choudhary and his wife own 200 grams of gold each, valued at around INR 40 lakh, along with 500 grams of silver worth approximately INR 75,000. His possessions include a Bolero Neo car worth INR 7 lakh, a licensed bore rifle worth INR 4 lakh, and a revolver worth INR 2 lakh, gifted by his father, veteran politician Shakuni Choudhary. The affidavit also lists several bank deposits, mutual fund investments, and insurance policies, further reflecting his diverse asset base.

In addition to his wealth, Choudhary’s affidavit has drawn attention for lacking clarity on his age and educational background, an issue highlighted by Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party. Kishor alleged inconsistencies in documents related to a 1995 case. The Deputy CM’s affidavit lists his age as 56 years and mentions his highest qualification as "PFC" from Kamaraj University, along with an honorary Doctor of Litt.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Election Commission of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

