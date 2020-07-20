Sehore, July 20: Reacting on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that some people think coronavirus can be eradicated by building a temple, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said that this statement is against Lord Ram, not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "PM Modi never takes a day off, he sleeps for only four hours. This statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi," Uma Bharti told media.

Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that some people think that the coronavirus would be eradicated by building a temple. The NCP leader's comment comes after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sharad Pawar Takes Dig At PM Modi Over Reports of Him Visiting Ayodhya For Bhoomi Pujan, Says 'Some People Think Corona Will go by Building Temple'.

Uma Bharti's Statement:

This statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi: BJP leader Uma Bharti on NCP leader Sharad Pawar's remark, 'We are thinking of how to fight #Coronavirus while some people think that corona will go by building a temple' pic.twitter.com/zUGR1rkI6t — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The Trust had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5. Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said, "We are all thinking of how to fight the battle against coronavirus but some people think that coronavirus will be mitigated by building a temple. Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi May Lay Foundation Stone on August 5, Say Reports.

But our priority is to see how to improve the economy which has been affected due to lockdown. "The lockdown has created an economic crisis and we want to request the State and Central government to pay attention to the issue," added Pawar.