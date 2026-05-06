Should We Call Them ‘Ghuspethiya’: Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Won 1 in 6 Lok Sabha Seats Through ‘Vote Theft’

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Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, alleging that a significant portion of the ruling party’s parliamentary strength was acquired through "vote theft." In a post shared on the social media platform X, Gandhi claimed that approximately one in every six of the BJP's 240 Lok Sabha members secured their seats through electoral malpractice. The Congress leader’s remarks come amid a heated political atmosphere following recent assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. Gandhi suggested that if elections were conducted under strictly fair conditions, the BJP would struggle to cross the 140-seat mark in the Lok Sabha.

Allegations of ‘Infiltration’

Using a provocative play on the BJP’s own political rhetoric, Gandhi questioned whether these MPs should be referred to as "infiltrators." He extended this terminology to the state level, specifically targeting the government in Haryana, which he described as an "infiltrator" administration. "Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments," Gandhi stated in his post. He further alleged that the central government maintains control over key democratic institutions, which he described as being "in their pockets" and "remote-controlled." West Bengal Election Results 2026: Rahul Gandhi Alleges Election Irregularities in More Than 100 Seats, Says We Agree With Mamata Banerjee.

Context of Electoral Disputes

Gandhi’s comments appear to align with recent allegations made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee. Following the TMC’s defeat in West Bengal—where the BJP secured a historic 206 seats—Banerjee claimed that over 100 seats were "stolen" and described the Election Commission (EC) as "the BJP's commission" (Times of India, 2026). The Congress leader cautioned his own party members against celebrating the TMC’s loss, framing the election results in Bengal and Assam as a broader threat to Indian democracy rather than a simple partisan victory. Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign: What Happens if the Chief Minister Declines To Step Down?.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of ‘Vote Theft

वोट चोरी से कभी सीटें चुराई जाती हैं, कभी पूरी सरकार। लोकसभा के 240 BJP सांसदों में से, मोटे तौर पर हर छठा सांसद वोट चोरी से जीता है। पहचानना मुश्किल नहीं - क्या उन्हें BJP की भाषा में “घुसपैठिए” कहें? और हरियाणा? वहाँ तो पूरी सरकार ही “घुसपैठिया” है। जो संस्थाएँ अपनी जेब में… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2026

History of ‘Vote Theft’ Claims

This is not the first time Gandhi has raised the issue of electoral integrity. In late 2025, he presented what he called the "H-files," alleging that 25 lakh fake voters were added to the rolls in Haryana (The Hindu, 2025). He previously likened his evidence of irregularities to an "atom bomb," claiming that institutions were failing to protect the sanctity of the vote. The Election Commission has consistently dismissed these allegations as "baseless" and "incorrect," maintaining that the electoral process is transparent and that voter list updates follow strict legal protocols (The Hindu, 2025).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).