Sitamarhi Vidhan Sabha Seat is situated in the Banka district of Bihar. The Assembly constituency falls in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. The current MLA of the Sitamarhi constituency is Sunil Kumar of the RJD. The voting for the Sitamarhi elections will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The voting will begin as usual at 7 am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. While announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Second Phase Complete Schedule

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The main candidates for the Sitamarhi Assembly Election 2020 include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mithilesh Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Kumar Tunna of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) among other candidates. In the 2015 Bihar elections, Sunil Kumar of the RJD had won from the Sitamarhi seat by defeating BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 which will cover 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left).

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has said it would contest alone this time with Chirag Paswan at the helm. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic. While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA (JDU+BJP) and Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left), the LJP this time has decided to go alone with party President Chirag Paswan taking charge of the all the affairs in the party.

In the outgoing assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).