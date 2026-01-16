Sitamarhi, January 16: A deeply disturbing incident from Sitamarhi district has triggered widespread outrage after a fatal road accident involving a minor was followed by shocking insensitivity from bystanders. The tragic episode unfolded near Jhajhihat village, under the jurisdiction of the Pupri police station.

Ritesh Kumar, a Class 7 student also known as Golu, was on his way to morning coaching classes when a speeding pickup truck hit him. The impact was so severe that the 12-year-old, son of Santosh Das, died on the spot. Locals rushed to inform the family, who arrived moments later to scenes of unimaginable grief. Silver Loot in Hapur: Precious Metal Falls From Moving Truck, Crowd Rush Sparks Massive Traffic Jam on Tatarpur Bypass; Video Goes Viral.

Humanity Fails on Bihar Road: Schoolboy Killed as Crowd Loots Fish After Crash

🚨 सीतामढ़ी में मानवता हुई शर्मसार! सड़क पर पड़ी रही लाश… मछलियाँ लूटती रही भीड़… स्थान: पुपरी, सीतामढ़ी पुपरी में एक दर्दनाक घटना ने पूरे जिले को झकझोर दिया। सड़क हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, लेकिन सबसे शर्मनाक दृश्य यह रहा कि लाश सड़क पर पड़ी रही और भीड़ मछलियाँ लूटने… pic.twitter.com/ETRRbEEhJH — सीतामढ़ी जिला 🇮🇳 (@SitamarhiJila) January 16, 2026

However, what unfolded nearby added a chilling layer to the tragedy. The pickup truck involved in the crash was carrying fish, which spilled across the road after the collision. Instead of helping the victim or alerting emergency services, several people gathered at the spot began looting the fish. Eyewitnesses reported individuals filling sacks and fleeing, even as the child’s body lay on the roadside. Diesel Loot in Sonbhadra: Tanker Overturns in Markundi Valley After Brake Failure, Locals Rush With Buckets and Bottles as 20,000 Litres Spills on Road (Watch Video).

Police personnel from Pupri reached the scene soon after receiving information, dispersed the crowd, and restored order. Ritesh’s body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The pickup truck has been seized, and an investigation has been launched to identify the driver and determine responsibility.

The incident has sparked anger and sorrow across the region, once again raising serious questions about road safety, civic responsibility, and basic human compassion.

