Bihar, October 25: Siwan is a district, a Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituency, and a legislative assembly constituency in the state of Bihar. The people of Siwan elected Vyas Deo Prasad of BJP as their leader in the Bihar Assembly election 2015. The voting in the Siwan constituency will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Percentage of votes polled in 2015 was 56.17 percent. The number of women voters in 2015 was 78,647. Hathua Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The assembly constituency is currently held by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vyas Deo Prasad who defeated Bablu Prasad of Janata Dal (United) in 2015. The contesting candidates for Bihar poll 2020 are Aquil Ahmad Rahi from Nationalist Congress party, Om Prakash Yadav from BJP, Abdul Rizwan Ansari from Rashtriya Loksamta Party among others.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 covering 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats.

Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).