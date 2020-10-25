Bihar, October 25: Hathua is an assembly constituency in Gopalganj district of Bihar. The voting in the Hathua constituency will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Polling will start at 7 am and it will continue till 6 pm. Counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The contesting candidates for Bihar Assembly 2020 elections are Ram Darshan Prasad from Lok Jan Shakti Party, Sabib Alam from Nationalist Congress Party, Ramsewak Singh from Janata Dal (United) among others. Darbhanga Rural Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 covering 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats.

Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats.

According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA will return to power in Bihar. In 2015, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).